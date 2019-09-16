‘9,166 plots allotted to expats’

Islamabad: Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has so far allotted over 9,166 residential and commercial plots to the expatriates under its eight housing schemes launched across the country to cater their housing needs.

As many as 10,144 residential and commercial plots had been developed in all the on-going housing projects of the OPF located at the prime locations of various cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Gujrat, Peshawar, Dadu, Larkana and Mirpur (Azad Jammu & Kashmir), an official source told APP.

He said allotment of over 90 per cent of the plots allocation had been completed in transparent manner, while rest of the plots would be allotted soon. As per the details, around 3,064 plots units were developed in Mirpur housing scheme, out of which 2,613 had been allotted to the expatriates, while 2,246 residential and commercial plots created in Islamabad Zone-V scheme, out of which 1,941 had been handed over to the successful overseas Pakistani applicants.