Mon Sep 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

Maid found dead in servant quarter

Lahore

LAHORE:A 30-year-old maid was found dead in a servant quarter in the Defence B police area on Sunday. Some poisonous substance reportedly claimed the life of the maid identified as Khalida. However, police observed a mark of rope around her neck. The body was removed to morgue.

suicide: A married woman committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope in the Kot Lakhpat area on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonia. She had choice married Arshad some years back. The couple would quarrel with each other over some unknown issues. On the day of the incident, she had an exchange of harsh words with her husband and later ended her life by hanging herself with a rope. Police removed the body to morgue.

