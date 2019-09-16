Nothing to mock

This refers to the letter ‘Try and try again’ (September 12) by Dr Najeeb Khan. I agree with the writer. But I would also like to add a few remarks of my own. Indian scientists had the ability to try to replicate something which was achieved years ago by highly advanced scientists of the West (and the East). They were nearly there. They, unfortunately, missed their target of landing on the moon by a whisker! Never mind. Better luck next time.

Leaving aside our present-day animosity with India, in my humble opinion we should not mock Indian scientists at their unsuccessful attempt. The scientific history of the world, whether it mentions the invention of flying machines, recounted space adventures or medical success stories, is replete with initial frustrations. I would rather encourage Pakistani scientists, in any field, that they should unravel the mysteries still waiting to be discovered. I am sure our weak monetary position at this point in time will not stand in their way if undertaken sincerely and with dedication to their chosen speciality. Landing on the moon – or for that matter on Mars – for us comes later.

M Masud Butt

Lahore