Mon Sep 16, 2019
A
September 16, 2019

Pak-Afghan trade goes up, says official

National

PESHAWAR: Round-the-clock opening of Torkham border has started showing an increase in bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"During the last eight days when the Torkham border was opened round-the-clock, around 100 percent increase in imports and a significant increase in exports have been registered," said Collector Customs Appraisement, Ehsan Ali Shah.

Talking to media men, the official said credit for this goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan who announced to open historic Torkham border round-the-clock to improve trade between the two countries besides facilitation of businessmen of the region.

Sharing details about the increase in trade, Ehsan Ali Shah said during the last one week the bilateral trade has registered a hike of Rs 35 million, showing an increase from Rs120 million to Rs155 million.

Similarly, he added, the passage of goods carrying trucks between Pakistan and Afghanistan via Torkham has been increased from 700 to 1600. The decision has also facilitated patients who mostly arrived from Afghanistan for getting treatment in Pakistan, he continued.

