Mon Sep 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

Saad becomes first-ever concussion substitute in Pak domestic cricket

Sports

September 16, 2019

KARACHI: Central Punjab’s Usman Salahuddin will not participate anymore in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium after receiving a blow on the neck while fielding on the first day of the match on Saturday.

Making the first-ever use of concussion substitute rule in the history of Pakistan domestic cricket, the Central Punjab side will have Mohammad Saad, the right-handed batsman, as replacement for Salahuddin, who was hit on the left-side of his neck while fielding at short-leg when Sami Aslam went for a sweep off Bilal Asif’s bowling in the first session of the match.

The player was immediately examined for concussion and was taken off the field for an X-ray. Salahuddin had “neck pain, headache, and blurred vision immediately after injury”.

A team is allowed 24 hours to ask for a concussion substitute after monitoring the injured player, according to the PCB’s concussion substitute rule.

