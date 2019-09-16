Saad becomes first-ever concussion substitute in Pak domestic cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Central Punjab’s Usman Salahuddin will not participate anymore in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium after receiving a blow on the neck while fielding on the first day of the match on Saturday.
Making the first-ever use of concussion substitute rule in the history of Pakistan domestic cricket, the Central Punjab side will have Mohammad Saad, the right-handed batsman, as replacement for Salahuddin, who was hit on the left-side of his neck while fielding at short-leg when Sami Aslam went for a sweep off Bilal Asif’s bowling in the first session of the match.
The player was immediately examined for concussion and was taken off the field for an X-ray. Salahuddin had “neck pain, headache, and blurred vision immediately after injury”.
A team is allowed 24 hours to ask for a concussion substitute after monitoring the injured player, according to the PCB’s concussion substitute rule.
