‘Concussion substitute’ comes to Pakistan

LAHORE: Central Punjab’s Muhammad Saad on Sunday became the first ever concussion substitute in the history of Pakistan’s domestic cricket after Usman Salahuddin was ruled out of the remainder of first match of the first class Quaid-e-Azam Cricket Trophy against Southern Punjab at Qaddafi Stadium.

Salahuddin was diagnosed with a concussion caused by a blow to his neck from a stroke play by Sami Aslam while fielding at short-leg on day one on Saturday. He was forced to retire.

The player was immediately examined for a concussion and was taken off the field for an x-ray. Salahuddin had “neck pain, headache, and blurred vision immediately after the injury,” said a statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

A team is allowed 24 hours to ask for a concussion substitute after monitoring the injured player, according to the PCB’s concussion substitute rule.

In August this year, Australia’s top order batsman Marnus Labuschagne became the first substitute in the 142-year history of Test cricket after Steve Smith was ruled out of the remainder of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s against England.