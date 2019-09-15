Pakistan-US Alumni Network reunion

LAHORE : US Consul General in Lahore Catherine Rodriguez joined more than 300 policymakers, scholars, educators, journalists, businessmen and students in celebrating the US-funded exchange programmes during the ninth annual reunion of Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) Lahore Chapter here on Saturday.

“Today’s celebration is an extension of the long-standing relationship between the people of Pakistan and the United States,” Consul General Rodriguez said, adding “We are proud of the thousands of alumni who have participated in US government-funded programmes such as student exchanges and English language courses, and who are working to build a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan.”

The event held a local hotel attracted a large number of alumni of programmes funded by the United States government for study and professional development.

PUAN Lahore Chapter President Zain Majid encouraged the participants to volunteer for the network’s philanthropic activities to spread the knowledge they gained in the US. The network also recognised several prominent alumni who had given back to their communities and mentored others.

Pakistan has one of the largest US-alumni communities in the world, with more than 29,000 students and professionals who have participated in U.S. government-sponsored exchange programmes. PUAN, through the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan, organises events across Pakistan through 13 regional chapters on a range of issues from environmental and public health awareness campaigns to promoting social entrepreneurship and advancing gender equality.