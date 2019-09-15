Indonesian embassy holds blood donation camp

Islamabad : The Indonesian embassy in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Society organised a one-day blood donation camp at the premises of the Indonesian embassy.

A number of diplomats and members of the civil society donated blood. It was the fourth blood donation camp. Ambassador of Indonesia Iwan S Amri initiated this noble exercise back in 2016 which now has become a regular feature.

Hundreds of people hailing from various walks of life, especially the young generation, are invited every year to donate blood. This year too the majority of blood donors comprised youth including girls. Students from CITHMS, Bahria University and International Islamic University, Islamabad also donated blood.

Wife of Indonesian ambassador other staff members were the first ones to donate blood.

The blood collected at these camps is provided to the needy and poor patients across the country.

Ambassador of Indonesia Iwan Amri while speaking on the occasion thanked the Pakistan Red Crescent Society for being partners with the Indonesian embassy in this noble cause.

The ambassador thanked people for their continuous support in their efforts to further strengthen the Indonesia-Pakistan bonds of friendship through these initiatives of sharing and caring.

Ambassador Amri said the initiative of blood donation camp as the Indonesia embassy was a gesture of solidarity, friendship and brotherhood with our Pakistani brothers and sisters.

Indonesia and Pakistan have wonderful history of fraternal relations and this collaboration between the Indonesia embassy and PRCS aism to nurture the culture of caring and sharing for saving the lives of our Pakistani friends in need.

On Ambassador’s request one minute silence was also observed for late BJ Habibie former President of Indonesia who passed away on 11 September 2019.

Ambassador told the audience that the late President Habibie was knows as father of Indonesia technology and a pioneer of Indonesian aviation industry. He was also one of the founders of the Indonesian Muslim intellectuals association and became its patron. He became Minister of Research and Technology in 1978 and occupied that position consecutively until 1997.

Ambassador further said during his rule the Indonesia economy remained on track amid global crisis with his efforts and regional autonomy started that changed a centralized system into a decentralized one.

Ambassador Amri said as a human being what could be more satisfying for them than contributing in saving the life of a fellow human being.

“The presence of so many participants especially the young students in this camp reflects that you fully realize how important donating blood is. In fact voluntary blood donors like you are truly the lifeline for many patients”, he added.

He also quoted a famous saying that ‘every blood donor is a hero”. Those who donate blood become a hero and they should keep plying such an heroic act in order to save precious lives.

Dr. Wasifa Mutassim, Programme Officer PRCS Islamabad appreciated the Indonesian Ambassador for annually hosting the event for the last four years.

She said that the blood donation camps organised the Indonesian Embassy has served as a motivation for many other institutions and individuals as well and they have also shown interest and enthusiasm in organizing similar drives.