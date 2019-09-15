Trials for women’s youth and junior handball teams tomorrow

KARACHI: Trials to select national handball youth and junior women team will be held on Monday (tomorrow) at 11 am at the Crescent Sports Complex, Faisalabad.

Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) said that immediately after the trials, the camp will begin to prepare players for the IHF South and Central Asia, Youth and Junior Trophy being held in Faisalabad from November 7-11.

Players born on or after January 1,2002, are eligible to feature in the youth category whereas players born on or after January 1, 2000, are eligible to participate in junior category.

The PHF has advised all players to bring with them their original passport, CNIC and form-B, while coming for the trials.