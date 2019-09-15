ANP to celebrate Pashtun Cultural Day on Sept 22

The Awami National Party’s Sindh chapter on Saturday announced that it would organise colourful programs in the city to celebrate the occasion of Pashtun Culture Day on September 22.

It was decided in a party’s provincial meeting presided over by ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed at the Mardan House. Various organisational affairs, the political situation and other related issues were discussed at the meeting, said a statement of the party.

The ANP decided that cultural activities on that day would be organised outside the Karachi Press Club. For overseeing the preparation of the cultural activities, a committee comprising provincial secretary cultural affairs and noted poet Sarwar Shamal and leaders of the party’s sister organisations, such as Pashtun Students Federation and the National Youth Organisation, has been formed. Sher Afridi, ANP’s deputy secretary-general, has also been made the party’s adviser of the PkSF and NYO.

The participants of the meeting stressed that it was necessary to show the world that we are peaceful people with a vibrant culture and traditions and we celebrate cultural days.