No response

For over a week, my internet has not been working. I visited the local PTCL office three times, and the PTCL staff visited me once. But they have failed to fix my complaint. Now when I try to contact them, they do not respond at all.

I also got my complaint registered by calling 1218; my registered complaint No is 82. But nothing has happened as yet. I request the GM PTCL, Fariha Tahir Shah, and other concerned authorities to kindly look into my complaint seriously, since I have been suffering from this inconvenience a lot.

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur