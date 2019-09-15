High enough?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
According to the ABCD 2018 Cannabis Price Index, Karachi comes second after New York (77.44 metric tonnes) in terms of consuming cannabis – including hashish – at 41.95 metric tonnes, or 41,950 kilogrammes.
Perhaps using cannabis is the only way our masses can remain sane in the insane craziness of surviving in this country?
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad
