close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 15, 2019

High enough?

Newspost

 
September 15, 2019

According to the ABCD 2018 Cannabis Price Index, Karachi comes second after New York (77.44 metric tonnes) in terms of consuming cannabis – including hashish – at 41.95 metric tonnes, or 41,950 kilogrammes.

Perhaps using cannabis is the only way our masses can remain sane in the insane craziness of surviving in this country?

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost