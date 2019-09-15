High enough?

According to the ABCD 2018 Cannabis Price Index, Karachi comes second after New York (77.44 metric tonnes) in terms of consuming cannabis – including hashish – at 41.95 metric tonnes, or 41,950 kilogrammes.

Perhaps using cannabis is the only way our masses can remain sane in the insane craziness of surviving in this country?

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad