Pepco constitutes body to probe harassment charge

MULTAN: The Pakistan Electric Power Company has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to investigate charges of harassment, blackmailing of female staff at workplace of the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), said a notification here on Friday.

Pepco Managing Director Wasim Mukhtar ordered the inquiry and constituted the committee headed by Lahore Electric Power Company Human Resource Director Ms Azia Shoaib as convener of the committee with two members, NTDC Deputy Director Ms Sidra Khalid and Pepco Director Personnel Affairs Ms Bina Zaidi. The inquiry committee would investigate the harassment complaint against Mepco Chief Executive Engr Tahir Mehmood and Mepco Director Admin Mian Sohail Afzal. The Pepco MD had directed the inquiry committee to submit a detailed report within 10 days. Earlier, Mepco officer Hifza Tariq lodged her complaint with the Pepco, stating that the Mepco officials allegedly sexually harassed her. She said in her complaint that Mepco CEO Tahir Mehmood and Mepco Director Admin Mian Sohail Afzal allegedly hacked her personal data from her mobile phone and disseminated her private picture in a bid to blackmail her. \She alleged that the officials launched a negative campaign against her in media to defame her and making her life miserable. All the Mepco officers were managing the publication of scandalous news items against her in local newspapers as well as on social media by spending a huge money of corruption earned from the Mepco, she alleged. The complainant alleged that on the behalf of Mepco CEO Tahir Mehmood and Mepco Director Admin M Afzal, Mepco GSC Additional XEN Rao M Afzal were directly and indirectly pressurising her to withdraw her all proceedings against the accused officials from all forums.

Dengue control room: The district administration has established a central dengue control room at the DC Office here on Friday, officials said. The district administration issued high dengue alert in the district after detection of dengue larvae in the hostels of the Nishtar Medical University and the Bahauddin Zakariya University.