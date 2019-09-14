close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
X
Xinhua
September 14, 2019

Floods kill 11 people in Cambodia

World

X
Xinhua
September 14, 2019

PHNOM PENH: Floods have killed 11 people in parts of seven provinces in Cambodia, a spokesman said on Friday.

Keo Vy, a spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM), said the affected provinces include Kratie, Stung Treng, Kampong Cham, Tboung Khmum, Preah Vihear, Prey Veng and Kandal.

“Mekong and flash floods have hit these provinces since early this month, and have so far claimed 11 lives, including five children,” he told Xinhua.He added that approximately 80,679 families were affected, and about 10,000 of them were evacuated to higher grounds.

Floods usually hit Cambodia between August and October. Last year, Flash floods killed a total of 63 people, according to the NCDM.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World