Floods kill 11 people in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH: Floods have killed 11 people in parts of seven provinces in Cambodia, a spokesman said on Friday.

Keo Vy, a spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM), said the affected provinces include Kratie, Stung Treng, Kampong Cham, Tboung Khmum, Preah Vihear, Prey Veng and Kandal.

“Mekong and flash floods have hit these provinces since early this month, and have so far claimed 11 lives, including five children,” he told Xinhua.He added that approximately 80,679 families were affected, and about 10,000 of them were evacuated to higher grounds.

Floods usually hit Cambodia between August and October. Last year, Flash floods killed a total of 63 people, according to the NCDM.