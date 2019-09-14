close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
September 14, 2019

‘Neymar could make PSG return today’

Sports

PARIS: Neymar could return to action for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday following four months of absence after the Brazilian was selected in matchday squad for the Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg.

Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, has had to come to terms with the prospect of a third season in Ligue 1 after PSG and his former club Barcelona failed to agree terms on a move before the transfer window shut on September 2. The 27-year-old has since been away on international duty for Brazil in two friendly matches in the United States, scoring one goal and making another in a 2-2 draw with Colombia and then coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 loss to Peru. Those were his first appearances this season after he was left out of French champions PSG’s opening four league games amid uncertainty over his future. Asked if he feared Neymar would receive a hostile reception from the Parc des Princes crowd after supporters held up a banner reading “Neymar, get lost” at a match when it appeared he was about to join Barcelona, Tuchel said the fans’ reaction was beyond his control. team.”

