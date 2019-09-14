Argentina, Spain in Basketball World Cup final

BEIJING: NBA champion Marc Gasol saved Spain on Friday as they beat Australia after a thrilling double overtime and will play Argentina in the Basketball World Cup final.

An enthralling semi-final between Australia and Spain was 71-71 at the end of regulation time and the two sides could not be separated at the end of a nervy first overtime.Finally, the 2006 world champions Spain jubilantly emerged in Beijing to reach Sunday’s final after the Boomers appeared to run out of juice. Sergio Llull hit two three-pointers in the second overtime for Spain to cap their comeback 95-88, having trailed for long periods during regulation time.

Gasol, the Toronto Raptors centre, finished with 33 points, six rebounds and four assists after stepping up when his country needed him most. “We came back, we stuck together through tough times, that means a lot,” said the 34-year-old, a three-time NBA All-Star.

The Spaniard played a key role in the Raptors’ historic run to the NBA crown and knows that victory against Argentina on Sunday will cap the perfect season.“It’s been great, I have been very fortunate,” he said.

“I knew that it would not be easy physically (going from the NBA Finals to the World Cup) but it’s definitely worth it. “Not because of the final but passing along those values to the team. It’s our turn to pass on the legacy to the next generation (of the Spain team).”

Ricky Rubio was also pivotal once more for Spain with 19 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds and four steals.Red-hot Patty Mills, one of the players of the World Cup, was unfortunate to be on the losing side, leading Australia with 34 points. He did though miss a free throw with four seconds left in regulation that would have put Australia in the final for the first time.

Australia coach Andrej Lemanis called it “a hell of a game of basketball and fun to be involved with”. “Tough to lose, no doubt, it comes down to a couple of plays here and there,” he said.