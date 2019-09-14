close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
Khalid Iqbal
September 14, 2019

Power tripping, low voltage irks Pindiites

Islamabad

Khalid Iqbal
September 14, 2019

Rawalpindi: All areas of Tariqabad Sub Division and Adiala Sub Division have been frequent power tripping and low voltage that has damaged several electrical home appliances on Friday.

The residents of the two sub divisions, gathered outside the complaint offices of Tariqabad Sub Division and Adiala Sub Division because of unstable power supply.

The Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (Iesco) Official Spokesman Raja Asim Nazir told ‘The News’ that power will be restored in all areas of Adiala Sub Division and Tariqabad Sub Division very soon. Power supply in several areas has been disturbed due to rainfall. The Iesco officials are busy in recovering fault to restore power supply in all areas, he claimed.

The residents of Bakramandi, Adiala, Munawar Colony, Kalyal, Tulsa, Tahli Moori, Sherzaman Colony, Dhoke Juma, Al-Mumtaz Colony, Mubarak Lane, Gulshanabad, Madina Town, Hill View Lane, Dhamyal, Jawra and several other areas have strongly protested and raised full throated slogans against Iesco, poor power supply system and demanded of government to take strict action against responsible people.

