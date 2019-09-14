Future US strategy in Afghanistan can rely on bases in Pakistan: Biden

HOUSTON: Frontrunner Joe Biden went on the offensive Thursday in the third Democratic debate of the 2020 White House race, taking on the Afghanistan issue and saying that a future United States strategy in the war-torn country could depend on bases in Pakistan.

"We can prevent the US from being the victim of terror coming out of Afghanistan by providing airbases and insisting the Pakistani provide bases for us,” opined Biden, according to the New York Post.

Biden also clashed with top rivals on the fraught issue of health care in America and brushing off attacks from lesser challengers. Under pressure to appear in command — and dispel doubts over his stamina— the 76-year-old Biden pushed hard against liberals Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in an almost three-hour showdown in Houston, Texas.

While the 10 Democrats seeking the party nomination found common ground in their determination to oust Trump, and on the urgency of tackling climate change, their differences were on stark display when it came to health care reform — a stated priority for them all.

Addressing a Thursday dinner with Republican lawmakers, Trump's gloves came off too as he reeled off his favorite insults against Sanders, Warren and Biden — "Crazy Bernie," "Pocahontas" and "Sleepy Joe."