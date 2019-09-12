close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 12, 2019

Two alleged terrorists arrested

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 12, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police arrested two alleged terrorists and recovered explosives and hand grenades from them, officials said on Wednesday. An official of the CTD, Malakand Range, said two alleged terrorists Haya Khan and Attaullah were arrested from Shahikot in Upper Dir. Up to 9kilogram of an improvised explosive device (IED), two hand grenades and pistol were recovered from them.

