Shortage of teachers in Bajaur protested

KHAR: The students of the Government High School Paindakhel in Bajaur district launched a protest against the district administration for not providing teachers to the school on Wednesday.Talking to media persons, the students complained that there were three teachers in the school to teach the students, adding, one of them had been recently transferred on political grounds. They said a class had more than 200 students and it was difficult for teachers to manage and teach them properly. The students said their strike would continue until their genuine demand was not met.