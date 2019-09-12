close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

Shortage of teachers in Bajaur protested

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

KHAR: The students of the Government High School Paindakhel in Bajaur district launched a protest against the district administration for not providing teachers to the school on Wednesday.Talking to media persons, the students complained that there were three teachers in the school to teach the students, adding, one of them had been recently transferred on political grounds. They said a class had more than 200 students and it was difficult for teachers to manage and teach them properly. The students said their strike would continue until their genuine demand was not met.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar