Ashura observed across KP amid tight security

PESHAWAR: Yaum-e-Ashur was observed peacefully across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid tight security.

The cellular phone services remained partially suspended as part of security arrangements for 9th and 10th of Muharram in the provincial capital.

The entire inner Peshawar city was sealed while Saddar Road was also blocked on Monday and Tuesday.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Naeem Khan told reporters the force ensured peace during the Ashura Muharram.

He appreciated the support from the Frontier Constabulary, army, religious scholars and people from all walks of life.

The IGP said there were several challenges and threats but it was the hard work of the cops that the 10 days of Muharram ended peacefully.

“The police had extra responsibilities in erstwhile Fata this year but it played an important role in the tribal districts as well during Muharram,” said the police chief.

Up to 15 processions were taken out and several gatherings arranged in the city only on the last day.

A total of 64 entry points were set up in the city while around 12,000 policemen were deployed in the provincial capital under the security plan for Muharram. Apart from installing closed-circuit television cameras, the mourning processions were monitored through drone cameras while cellular phone services in several areas remained jammed on the last two days. Muharram was also observed peacefully in other districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “All the processions and gatherings of Muharram ended peacefully after foolproof security measures by the police”, said DPO Haripur Zahidullah Jan.

MANSEHRA: The Ashura was observed with religious zeal across the district on Tuesday. The processions were taken out from central Imambargah Muftiabad and Parain Khairabad.

MARDAN: Yaum-e-Ashur was observed in the Mardan district with traditional zeal amid tight security. Aalam, Zuljanah and Taazia processions were taken out from imambargah Haideria.

Strict security measures had been taken to ensure peaceful observance of the day. More than 1,000 policemen were deployed in sensitive areas, including Bank Road, Bagut Ganj Bazaar, Shamshi Road and other sensitive areas. District Police Officer Mohammad Sajjad Khan along with other police officials was present on the spot.

KALAYA: The mourning processions were taken out from the imambargahs at Daburi, Boya, Dargai, Qalat, Tarangi, Kalaya, Ghundaki Killay, Ibrahimzai, Manikhel and Kraiz amidst tight security. The Ashura was also observed peacefully in Parachanar, Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Hangu and Nowshera peacefully.