September 12, 2019

Obituary

Islamabad

 
Islamabad: Sarmad Ali, secretary general of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Mrs. Nafees Fatima, wife of S.M. Rizvi and mother of Syed Qaiser Rizvi, chief editor, Daily Jiddat, Peshawar, says a press release.The APNS has offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.

