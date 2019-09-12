Dengue analysing machine sent to Rawalpindi

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar the administration of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has sent an auto-analysing machine along with two technicians to Rawalpindi to cope with the situation of dengue there.

The machine would help diagnose dengue disease in patients. Talking in this regard, Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar said that the auto-analyzer would help in blood tests for dengue.

He said that the present government had a commitment to overcoming the problem of dengue and the administration of Lahore General Hospital had taken immediate initiative according to the directions of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.