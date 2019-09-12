Two dairy units fined; 27 given warning

LAHORE: Dairy safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday fined two food business operators and served warning notices for improvement to 27 units while checking big dairy production units across Punjab.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said PFA teams inspected 30 production units including 20 in Lahore Zone, five in Rawalpindi, three in Muzaffargarh and two in Multan Zone. He said the purpose of the inspection was to ensure provision of pure and nutritious milk to people as per the vision of the prime minister and the Punjab CM.

During the inspection, PFA had collected 13 samples of dairy products and sent them to accredited laboratories for analysis. He said PFA would share the results of the laboratory with the public after completing the sampling campaign. He added PFA would not allow the failed dairy units to sell their products in the market and their stocks will be removed from the market as per the standard operating procedures.

Muhammad Usman said the authority is checking all food items/ products according to annual sampling schedule for 2019. Rescue 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service has provided first aid to 53,018 injured mourners and shifted 1,298 serious injured mourners to hospitals during emergency cover to Muharram processions from 1st to 10th Muharram across Punjab.

The mourners, who were injured due to self-flagellation, were provided dressing and appropriate first aid while 1,298 having severe injuries and deep cuts were shifted to hospitals after provision of first aid. Besides, one mourner died due to cardiac arrest was also shifted to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital by Rescue Service on 10th Muharram.

More than 11,000 Rescuers, 600 motorbike ambulances, 763 emergency ambulances, 71 fire tenders and specialised vehicles were deputed to provide medical and rescue service in all over the Punjab. Particularly, in Lahore, 900 rescuers remained on emergency alert with 50 fully equipped ambulances, 297 motorbike ambulances, 18 fire vehicles, two snorkels, seven specialized vehicles, six Rescue vehicles, one Water Rescue Van, one Recovery Vehicle, and Urban Search and Rescue team were deployed to meet any untoward incident.

Punjab Emergency Service DG highly appreciated the performance of all rescuers, who sacrificed their leaves and provided emergency cover to all Muharram processions.