Police reforms to help remove black sheep: Gill

Spokesman for Chief Minister Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was introducing a number of reforms to change the traditional police culture.

Addressing a press conference here, he said short term and long-term reforms were being introduced according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that it would take some time to materialise such reforms in letter and spirit, however, introduction of reforms would bring about a real change in the police culture and provide a relief to the masses.

Earlier reforms were introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police which yielded positive results and make the police a model police for other provinces, he maintained.

He said introduction of reforms in police would eliminate the black sheep in the department. Shahbaz Gill said that those corrupt politicians who had ordered the police to do the Model Town massacre were criticising the government's policies which was condemnable, adding that such corrupt leaders had promoted favoritism and nepotism in the Police Department.

The new reforms in police system would ensure that no fake cases are registered in any police station as boards consisting of members of civil society, media and others would be formed to review the objections to the registered cases.

He said that steps were being taken to modify the behaviour of police personnel so that they could interact with the people in polite and respectful manners. To a question, he said the PTI leadership was supporting Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as he was performing best for the welfare and development of the province.

Our correspondent adds: An introductory session organised by Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) regarding safe and smart city matrix.

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) vice-chancellor, professors, secretary excise and other related officers participated in session. MD and COO gave details on safe and smart city matrix. According to spokesperson for Punjab Safe Cities Authority, there are eight modules in safe and smart city matrix.

Safe and smart city matrix included the feature of social progress, safety and security, Economy, energy innovation and technology, urban growth and development, environment and climate change, accessibility & connectivity and demographics section are included.

These modules will have the data and statistics of the Punjab government departments. Safe and smart city matrix will be helpful for students and researchers. UET vice-chancellor and secretary excise appreciated the step of safe and smart city matrix.