Sterling hit by racist abuse at Wembley

LONDON: Raheem Sterling was the target of racist abuse from a Bulgaria fan during England’s Euro 2020 qualifier at Wembley, the PA news agency understands.

The 24-year-old, a key figure in the fight against racism, is understood to have been subject of discriminatory language during the first half of Saturday’s match at the national stadium.

A steward heard the individual in the Bulgaria section of the ground and they were ejected from Wembley and handed to the police. The Metropolitan Police has confirmed to PA that the male was arrested and taken to a north London police station on suspicion of an aggravated public order offence. Following enquiries, he was released with no further action.

An FA spokesperson said: “We can confirm that an individual, who was seated in the away section of the stadium, was ejected and subsequently arrested for discriminatory abuse during the England v Bulgaria match.”

“Wembley Stadium operates a zero tolerance policy on anti-social and discriminatory behaviour and anyone found guilty will be ejected and reported to the police,” the statement added. PA understands that nothing was said to Sterling during the game. UEFA was informed of the incident through its matchday delegate.