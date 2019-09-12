ICC distances itself from Pak-India women series

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) distances itself from decades old Pakistan and India rivalry and tension which has in the recent times increased to a level that several of the Pakistani sports persons were refused visas the New Delhi government.

This time round, the Indian government is giving a cold shoulder to their cricket board’s request to playing a series with Pakistan women.As expected the Indian government is unresponsive to BCCI’s request for playing Pakistan as part of the ICC championship. But the ICC feels helpless and instead stated that it is the responsibility of the two countries. It, the ICC instead stated that it will intervene when the issue of points sharing would arise.

India are expected to host Pakistan for an ODI series as part of the ICC Women’s Championship. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials claim to have not received any word from their Indian counterparts over the situation. A spokesperson of the International Cricket Council (ICC) said that the governing body will decide who gets the points in case the series does not take place.

Cricketing ties between the two arch-rivals have been almost non-existent ever since India blamed Pakistan for a terrorist attack in Mumbai back in 2008. The men’s teams have not played a bilateral series since 2012.