close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 12, 2019

Beijing summons German ambassador

World

AFP
September 12, 2019

BERLIN: Beijing summoned the German ambassador after a meeting between Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and Germany’s foreign minister, China’s envoy said on Wednesday, as a row between the trading giants escalated over the widening pro-democracy protests in the Asian financial hub.

Wong, 22, had arrived late on Monday in the German capital, where he met German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at an event hosted by daily newspaper Bild -- a meeting China branded "disrespectful".

"The ambassador was summoned in Beijing by the foreign ministry," China’s ambassador to Germany Wu Ken told reporters, without giving details. "What I can say is how big the disappointment is on the Chinese side, and we protest very strongly. This incident will have a very negative impact on the bilateral relationship".

China has regularly accused "external forces", notably the United States, of being behind the unrest in Hong Kong. Millions have taken to Hong Kong’s streets over the last 14 weeks in the biggest challenge to China’s rule since the city’s handover from Britain in 1997. Wu accused "some radicals" of using democracy as a mask to hide their separatist intentions.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World