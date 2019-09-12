Two dairy units fined, 27 given warning

LAHORE: Dairy safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday fined two food business operators and served warning notices for improvement to 27 units while checking big dairy production units across Punjab.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said PFA teams inspected 30 production units including 20 in Lahore Zone, five in Rawalpindi, three in Muzaffargarh and two in Multan Zone. He said the purpose of the inspection was to ensure provision of pure and nutritious milk to people as per the vision of the prime minister and the Punjab CM.

During the inspection, PFA had collected 13 samples of dairy products and sent them to accredited laboratories for analysis. He said PFA would share the results of the laboratory with the public after completing the sampling campaign. He added PFA would not allow the failed dairy units to sell their products in the market and their stocks will be removed from the market as per the standard operating procedures.