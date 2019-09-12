close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
Agencies
September 12, 2019

Indian forces kill another Kashmiri youth

Top Story

NEW DELHI: A Kashmiri in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) was killed by security forces in the restive territory on Wednesday, police said.

He has been identified as Asif Maqbool Bhatt. Tensions have heightened in Kashmir since New Delhi after the killing. India also sent thousandsof extra troops to reinforce the 500,000 already there, detained almost all the region´s politicians, severely restricted movement and cut landlines, mobile phones and the internet. Some restrictions have since been eased.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Monday she was "deeply concerned about the impact of recent actions by the government of India on the human rights of Kashmiris". Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed by Indian forces in Kashmir so far.

