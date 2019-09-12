close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

Dawood withdraws trade bodies’ bill

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

KARACHI: Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood has withdrawn a bill proposed by him to extend the tenure of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) office bearers from one year to three years, a statement issued by the Karachi Chamber said.

The Businessmen Group (BMG) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) office bearers opposed the proposed bill at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile held in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The meeting, which was presided over by Standing Committee Chairperson Mirza Muhammad Afridi, was also attended by PM’s Advisor Dawood and other prominent members of the committee along with representatives of provincial chambers’ of commerce.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business