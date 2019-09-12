Dawood withdraws trade bodies’ bill

KARACHI: Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood has withdrawn a bill proposed by him to extend the tenure of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) office bearers from one year to three years, a statement issued by the Karachi Chamber said.

The Businessmen Group (BMG) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) office bearers opposed the proposed bill at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile held in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The meeting, which was presided over by Standing Committee Chairperson Mirza Muhammad Afridi, was also attended by PM’s Advisor Dawood and other prominent members of the committee along with representatives of provincial chambers’ of commerce.