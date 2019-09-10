Youm-e-Ashur to be observed today with due solemnity

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram, will be observed today across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

The mourning processions will be taken out in all the cities and towns of the country. Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.

On Monday, mourners brought main processions from Imambargahs across the country to observe 9th of Muharram with religious fervour and sanctity to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Different mourning processions and Zuljinah processions had been carried out in different of the country amid elaborate security arrangements.