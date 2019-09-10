PM’s advice to youth

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said anyone who feared failure or criticism never achieved anything significant in life.

In his Twitter account, the prime minister gave this piece of advice to the Pakistani youth and also tagged a quote from former US president Theodore Roosevelt. Roosevelt was a prolific writer and an avid reader of poetry.

“The best advice for the youth of Pakistan: No one has ever achieved anything significant in life who fears failure or criticism,” the prime minister in his tweet said.