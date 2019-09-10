Punjab CM pledges to change thana culture

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting held at Chief Minister’s Office here Monday in which he directed to expedite the process of bringing reforms in the police system and said that thana culture will have to be changed by bringing betterment in the police attitude.

It is the need of the hour to bring reforms forthwith in police system. Any action above the law being meted out to the accused detained in police stations and police torture will not be tolerated at any cost. Police should treat the people humbly who visit the police stations. He said that Punjab police would be harmonised with the latest requirements. The previous governments used police for achieving their political objectives. The PTI government will change the ever continuing redundant system and will make public-friendly police system.

Usman Buzdar said the PTI government was undertaking every necessary step to improve the police system. By overcoming and rectifying the present shortcomings, the government will bring public-friendly police system. Distinctive steps are being introduced with the help of modern technology in order to bring change in thana culture. Investigation process and lockups in the police stations are being monitored through cameras. Accountability system is being made more effective in police force.

security: Usman Buzdar has said that every possible step has been taken to ensure peace on Youm-e-Ashur.

He directed the department concerned to make four-tier security cordon for the security of majalis and processions. He said the Punjab government had undertaken excellent steps for the provision of security and facility to the mourners. The enemy is conspiring to create instability in the country and we all have to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy jointly. Projection of unity, integrity and religious harmony is need of the time. He said that 100 percent implementation of devised security plan would be ensured on Youm-e-Ashur. He directed that formulated Cabinet Committee on Law and Order should continue to monitor implementation of the devised security plan and police force and the staff concerned should remain on duty until the completion of majalis and processions. There is no room for negligence in the present circumstances. Security arrangements have been beefed up as compared to last years. Violation of code of conducted will not be tolerated at any cost. The chief minister also directed to make excellent arrangements of food for the police force and other staff deputed for duty.

Ghusal ceremony: Annual Ghusal ceremony of the shrine of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajvery (RA) famously known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) was held Monday.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Provincial Ministers Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Sardar Asif Nakai, Ajmal Cheema, Adviser Aun Chaudhry, MPA Nazir Chohan, Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO Lahore and a large number of devotees also participated in the ceremony.

Usman Buzdar and other personalities performed the Ghusal to the shrine with rose water. The chief minister also laid a floral wreath on the shrine. Usman Buzdar and thousands of other devotees prayed for the progress, prosperity and stability of the country. They also offered special prayers for the liberation of Kashmiri people from the undue occupation of Indian forces. The chief minister said that all the spiritual personalities, including Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), preached the teachings of peace and harmony in the sub-continent.

CM pays homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), companions: Usman Buzdar has said that the Karbala incident gives us the lesson to uphold truthfulness as well as reality.

Nawasa-e-Rasool Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) preferred to sacrifice for the sake of Islam but did not yield before the mendacious.

The lesson of patience, sacrifice and sticking to righteousness is hidden in the Karbala incident. Martyrs not only remain alive in the pages of history but in reality also.

The name of the oppressed gets wiped out from the annals of history. The cruel Modi has inflicted perpetration and tyranny in the Held Kashmir.

Modi is not a democratic leader but has become Yazid of present era. Modi should listen to loud and clear message that history of Islam is filled with innumerable incidents of sacrifice. Thousands of martyrs by sacrificing their lives are upholding the greatest tradition of Karbala incident in Held Kashmir. The sacred blood of Kashmiris will achieve fruition and the name of callous Modi will be wiped out.

Usman Buzdar while giving his message on Yaum-e-Ashur, said that grief of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala would remain an invaluable asset and will last till doomsday. The great sacrifices laid down by the martyrs of Karbala have turned alive the sterling and universal Islamic values and norms of patience, tolerance and sacrifice.

The war fought between the truth and falsehood in Karbala battlefield teaches a lesson to the Muslims to wage a war against oppression and brutality. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gave everlasting sacrifice for the sake of elevation of Islam and precious sacrifices laid down by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his comrades during the Karbala battlefield are a source of beacon light for the Muslims for all times to come. The journey of martyrs of Karbala, their valour and great sacrifices will remain everlasting till the existence of this world and will also provide consolation and comfort to the oppressed nations and infuse new spirit as well.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) by virtue of his strong character and deeds also raised the voice of truthfulness and also imparted us the lesson of human values.

The struggle of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gives us an everlasting message to remain steadfast and affirm against cruelty and reiterate the pledge that we have to transform our lives in true sense by following the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and act upon them in its true letter and spirit.