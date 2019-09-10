Pakistan thrash Kuwait after two defeats in U19 Asia Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan recorded a convincing 163-run victory against minnows Kuwait at Tyronne Fernando Stadium, Moratuwa, on Monday but failed to reach the semi-finals of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 because of two straight losses in earlier games.

Pakistan lost matches against Afghanistan and India in the four-team Group A. Mohammad Wasim hit a 20-ball unbeaten 55 (two fours and six sixes) to propel Pakistan to 335 for nine in 50 overs and followed it up with a three-wicket spell. Qasim made 28 runs and took four wickets.

The foundation of the Pakistan total was laid by Irfan Khan (63 off 68 balls) and Haris Khan (53 off 41 balls) after captain Rohail Nazir won the toss. Fahad Munir made 42 before Wasim’s whirlwind innings provided the icing on the cake. Rohail, who scored 117 against India, managed 34 off 45 balls. Jandu Hamoud took four wickets for 60.

Kuwait batsmen found the target beyond their reach as Pakistan bowlers led by Qasim (four for 38) and Wasim (three for 23) bowled tightly. Abu Huraira provided two vital breakthroughs, conceding 33 in his 10 overs. Kuwait captain Abdul Sadiq scored 60 runs. Govind Kumar made 45. The two added 110 for the third wicket but their departure tilted the match in Pakistan’s favour.