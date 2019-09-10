close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
September 10, 2019

Smith’s cricket

Newspost

 
September 10, 2019

Australian batsman Steve Smith’s batting abilities are almost incredible. He makes it look so easy. Very rarely have I seen a player in such form, at least in modern-day cricket. While other batsmen from both the teams, England and Australia, have really struggled especially against the fast bowlers, the same bowlers look much less threatening and it’s a different ballgame when he is at the crease. Look at his phenomenal record throughout the series against England. He just keeps on scoring runs with absolute ease. So far he has scored 671 runs in five innings at an incredible average of 134. Cricket is a funny game. Australia must cash on with his present form. Who knows what happens in the future?

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad

