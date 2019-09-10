close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
September 10, 2019

Qureshi arrives in Geneva to address UNHRC session

A
September 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday arrived in Geneva on a three-day visit where he is scheduled to attend and address 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Upon his arrival, the minister was received by Special Representative of Prime Minister on Diplomatic Outreach Tehmina Janjua and other high officials, said a press release.

The foreign minister will apprise the participating leaders/envoys from different countries of the world about the ongoing atrocities and oppression against the innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

During his stay, Qureshi will also meet representatives of the international human rights organisations and discuss the grave human rights violations in the IOJ&K. He will also meet representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the sidelines of the Council’s session. The foreign minister would also interact with the local and international media representatives and present Pakistan’s point of view on various regional and international issues.

