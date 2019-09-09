163, 000 hujaj return

Islamabad : Over 163,000 Pakistani pilgrims from out of a total of 200,000 have so far returned home during the post Haj flight operation which is going to be completed on September 15, the spokesman for Ministry of Religious Affairs said.

Out of total pilgrims reaching different destinations in Pakistan, 94,000 performed Haj under the Government's regular scheme while 69,000 under private scheme.

He said over 67,000 hujaj have already reached Madina Munawwara for leaving home after eight days stay there. Only 62 government scheme hujaj were still present at Makkah Mukarmma and 29,000 of those were present at Madina Munawwara.

The post hajj flight operation would continue from Jeddah and Madina Airports to 10 Pakistani airports including Islamabad, four provincial capitals and other major cities.