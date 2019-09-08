Police conduct flag march for Muharram security

Rawalpindi: Following the instructions of the city police officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, police conducted a flag march in different parts of the city.

The city police, along with the contingents of Muhafaz squads, Elite Force squads and Dolphin Force, conducted a flag march with an objective to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city during Muharram.

The flag march under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operation Syed Ali Akbar started from Police Line and culminated at the same point after marching on city roads including Muharram and Ashura processions.

Chief Traffic Officer, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SSP investigation Muhammad Faisal also participated in it.

According to a police spokesman, stringent security measures have been adopted in the district to avoid any untoward incident during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.