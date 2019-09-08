Qureshi discusses bilateral ties with Chinese counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday and discussed regional and bilateral matters, according to a press statement by the Foreign Office.

The delegation-level talks between Pakistan and China were held. The Pakistani delegation was led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and included Foreign Secretary, Sohail Mahmood, Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific), Zahoor Ahmed, Director General (China), Muhammad Mudassir Tipu and other senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Chinese delegation was led by State Councilor and FM Wang Yi, and included China's Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, Vice FM Luo Zhaohui and other senior officials from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two delegations had an in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional matters, particularly the current situation in Indian Held Kashmir.

The press statement said that the two sides also exchanged views on the Afghan peace process.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the Chinese side on the evolving situation in IHK following India's unilateral and illegal actions of August 5.

He stressed that the ongoing curfew for over four weeks, the continued lockdown and communications blockade, and the massive human rights violations had created a dire humanitarian situation in the valley which need to be urgently addressed. The FM stated that the curfew and other restrictions needed to be immediately lifted. He informed the Chinese side of the intensification of ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) and emphasised that India could attempt a false-flag operation in order to divert attention from its crimes.

Foreign Minister stated that Pakistan is grateful for China's support in the aftermath of India's illegal and unilateral actions. He stressed that Pakistan and China continue their close coordination and consultation to ensure that peace and stability in the region is maintained.

Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi expressed gratitude for the warm welcome given to him and his delegation. He reaffirmed China’s support and reiterated opposition to any unilateral action as well as the measures that could further complicate the situation.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan will continue to support China on all issues of its core interest, including Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong. He highlighted that CPEC has added a new dimension to bilateral ties and contributed immensely to the revitalisation of Pakistan’s economy. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the timely completion of the projects, especially those in Gwadar.

Yi highlighted that Pakistan-China relationship is based on mutual respect, trust and strong bonds of friendship. He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to achieve goals of national development and extended China’s utmost support in this regard.

He said that CPEC is a demonstration project of high quality BRI projects and is being implemented jointly by Pakistan and China. Both countries have complete consensus on the future direction of CPEC to advance high quality development in Pakistan. He highlighted that Pakistan’s economic and financial situation

was improving and the central banks of both countries must deepen their cooperation to reap dividends at a larger level.

During the meeting, minutes of the onsite investigation meeting of the feasibility study for Pakistan Smart Classroom Project the feasibility study for Pakistan Smart Classroom Project were signed between Vice Chairman of CIDCA and Executive Director of HEC, stated the press release.