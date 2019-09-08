PAF ready to protect country’s skies: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff has said that glaring victory of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has shown to the world that the PAF is ready to protect country's blue skies.

The sacrifices of our forefathers and the blood of our martyrs for the defence of our motherland demand that we should have unity amongst us to promote the feelings of patriotism”, said Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan during a Martyrs’ Day ceremony held here at Air Headquarters.

Talking about the Kashmir issue, he said that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

He further said the nation should play its part in the economic, social and educational progress of our country leaving behind all kinds of ethnic, religious and regional prejudices.

Later on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force laid floral wreath and offered “Fateha” at the Martyrs’ Monument. Principal Staff Officers and a large number of airmen attended the ceremony.

PAF observed 7 September as Martyrs’ Day at all PAF Bases throughout the country. The day started with special Dua and Quran Khawani for the Shuhada of 1965 and 1971 wars and those who laid down their lives in action since creation of Pakistan.

A wreath laying ceremony was also held at the grave of country’s youngest Nishan-e-Haider Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed at Karachi. A PAF contingent led by Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, offered ‘Fateha’ and laid floral wreath at the grave of Rashid Minhas Shaheed on behalf of Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

The contingent paid homage to the young pilot who sacrificed his life in the defence of motherland, showing exceptional courage and determination.