Sun Sep 08, 2019
AFP
September 8, 2019

Colombians capture doubles title

Sports

NEW YORK: Colombian top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah won their second consecutive Grand Slam men’s doubles title on Friday, capturing the US Open crown.

The reigning Wimbledon champions defeated Spain’s Marcel Granollers and Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 7-5 in the championship match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“It has been unreal,” Farah said. “Is this a dream? What’s going on here? It’s just unbelievable. It cannot get more amazing than this.”

Cabal and Farah became the first duo from South America in the Open Era to claim the US title.

Cabal and Farah dedicated their championship run to Spanish businessman Roberto Cocheteux, who assembled their team and sponsors them. He died only days before the start of the US Open. “It’s amazing. We’re living a dream,” Cabal said.

