Muharram security measures reviewed for Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Aamir Mahmood Kayani Saturday held an important meeting with Commissioner and RPO Rawalpindi along with administration of Rawalpindi Division to discuss the preparations for Muharramul-Haram, particularly the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Vice President of PTI Zahid Hussain Kazmi, provincial ministers Fayyaz Hussain Chauhan, Ijaz Khan Jazi and Yasser Humayun were also present during the meeting. The members of national and provincial assemblies elected from Rawalpindi Division, were also part of the meeting.

A detailed briefing was given by the administration regarding the security arrangements and other preparations for the remaining days of Muharramul Haram throughout the Rawalpindi division.

The special measures taken regarding security were also discussed during the meeting.

Aamir Mahmood Kayani said that Muharramul Haram is one of the most important months of Islamic history. He said that Muharramul Haram commemorates the everlasting sacrifices of Karbala and Ahl-e-Bayt.

He said that extensive measures are essential to ensure peace on the occasion of Yom Ashur. The preparations so far have been closely reviewed with the district administration to deal with any emergency.

At the behest of Aamir Mahmood Kayani, the Rawalpindi Division administration, including the police, has finalised a strategy to keep all organisations alert and vibrant. It is important to note that the meeting also constituted a strategy for information exchange and prompt quick action among all stakeholders.