Sun Sep 08, 2019
A
Agencies
September 8, 2019

Martyrs are our pride: COAS

Top Story

A
Agencies
September 8, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday that martyrs are the pride of Pakistan and looking after their families is the responsibility of the armed forces and the nation.

In a message posted on the social networking platform Twitter a day after Pakistan observed Defence and Martyrs Day, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major-Gen Asif Ghafoor said the COAS had thanked the nation for reaching out to families of martyrs.

“COAS thanks nation for reaching out to families of Shaheeds on the eve of Martyrs Day. “Martyrs are our pride & their families our responsibility’, COAS,” DG ISPR tweeted.

The ISPR Director General also thanked the electronic media for the unprecedented coverage of Defence and Martyrs Day, and the special programmes put up by them.

“Thanks to media for unprecedented coverage of Defence & Martyrs Day especially concurrent repeat telecast by electronic media,” tweeted the DG ISPR.

