PAF ready to guard country’s airspace: Air Chief

Islamabad : Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said on Saturday that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was ready to protect the blue skies of Pakistan.

Addressing Martyrs’ Day ceremony at Air Headquarters in Islamabad, he said the PAF’s glaring victory against the enemy during the operation ‘Swift Retort’ had represented capability of shaheens to the world.

The air chief said sacrifices of our forefathers demanded unity and patriotism amongst us. bout the Kashmir dispute, he said: “We are standing shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for the right of self-determination.”

Later, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan laid floral wreath and offered Fateha at the martyrs’ monument. Principal staff officers and a large number of airmen attended the ceremony. In connection with the Air Force Day, a wreath laying ceremony was also held at the grave of country’s youngest Nishan-e-Haider Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed in Karachi.

A PAF contingent led by Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, offered fateha and laid floral wreath at the grave of Rashid Minhas Shaheed on behalf of the air chief.

The contingent paid homage to the young pilot who had sacrificed his life for the defence of the motherland, showing exceptional courage and determination.