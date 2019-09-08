Goal of 100 pc literacy rate to be achieved at any cost: Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on International Literacy Day, has said that education gives awareness to the human being and it is the goal of the provincial government achieve 100 percent literacy rate in Punjab.

He said the goal of 100 pc literacy rate in the province would be achieved at any cost. He said that Punjab government had started implementation of the new education policy “the new deal 2018-23” under which national language Urdu would be the medium of education till the primary level. He said that under the “Insaf Afternoon School” project, 20,000 dropouts were being imparted education. He said the same facilities which were being provided in good government schools would be made available to the children of backward areas. Equal educational opportunities will be provided to the children, he concluded