Corps commander, CM lay floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada

Commander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah laid floral wreaths at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada in the Malir garrison.

The corps commander and the chief minister also met the next of kins of Shuhada, an ISPR press release said.

Talking on the occasion, the corps commander said, “The supreme sacrifices of our Shuhada will never be forgotten.” Later, Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz visited the family of Major Moeez Shaheed and offered Fateha. — APP

News Desk adds: The nation stands with the armed forces and police and we are united to express solidarity with the martyrs and ghazis on this Defence Day being celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day to extend support to the Shuhada and Kashmiris.

Sindh information minister Saeed Ghani had said on Friday. He added that our nation stands united with the Kashmiris.

“I pay salute to the services of the Pakistan armed forces, police and their Ghazis and Shuhada.”