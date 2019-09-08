Open House Session Notes Of Dml&C Karachi Region Held In Karachi

The Director ML&C Karachi Region Mr. Adil Rafi Siddiqui, has arranged an open house session at RHQ Karachi Region on 04-09-2019 at 11:00 am. The following officers were present. 1. Mr. Farasat Ali Shah, Addl Director ML&C Karachi Region. 2. Mr. Arfeen Zubair Ch, Cantt Executive Officer Karachi. 3. Syed Zakki Haider Rizvi, Cantt Executive Officer Hyderabad.

The Session Started With The Recitation Of Holy Quran.

2.The Director ML&C Karachi Region thanked visitors for coming to the Open House. He highlighted the importance of Open House Session conducted in light of the directives of DG ML&C Rawalpindi to resolve public complaints and to provide possible relief and to seek hear and suggestions from notables in a defined and effective manner. Moreover, he apprised about the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) consistinga of Pakistan Citizen’s Web Portal (PCP) which is a Government on Mobile Application (available on both Android and iOS) and is being used as a tool to promote citizen – centric participatory governance.

3. During the course of discussion more than 50 x persons participated from different areas. Complaints were received and following directions were issued by the DML&C which are elaborated hereunder for further necessary action. 4. The Director ML&C, Karachi Region, paid thanks to all the participants for attending the Open House Session.

5. The DML&C Karachi directed to form committees comprising of elected ward members and senior / notable citizens residing in various wards to look into the different issues / problems being faced by the residents of these areas so that they could be effectively resolved with the help RHQ. 6. The Director ML&C Karachi Region further emphasized to all the complainants that they should directly lodge their complaints in DML&C Office in written shape, if their grievances are not redressed.***