‘We’ve been beating India despite meagre resources’

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters have been ahead of India despite the neighbouring country’s machinations, said a top official of the shooting sports body on Friday. “The Indian shooting federation receives annual grant of 500 million rupees from Indian government,” said Secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Razi Ahmed while talking to ‘The News’. “NRAP receives just two million rupees annually from Pakistan Sports Board. We also don’t have any sponsorship. Yet, we always beat India in shooting sports,” he added.