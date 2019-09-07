Farah has ‘no regrets’ about missing world championships

LONDON: Mo Farah says he has “no regrets” over his decision to skip the world championships in Qatar as he seeks to retain his Chicago Marathon crown.

With his glittering track career now apparently over, Farah is aiming to establish himself among the world’s elite marathon runners. “I don’t have any regrets (about missing the world championships), the 36-year-old told Britain’s Press Association news agency.

“It’s too close to Chicago (on October 13) and if I want to get ready for the 2020 Olympics, I have to do more marathons. “It is better to do one where I can feel strong and make sure I’m up there among the best in the world.”

Farah claimed his first marathon title 12 months ago when he stormed clear of Ethiopia’s Mosinet Geremew to win in Chicago in a time of two hours, five minutes and 11 seconds — a European record.

“I think it is going to be a different race in Chicago this year because after winning it last year I am going into it with a target on my back,” the British runner said.

“I’m still learning, but I like to have that pressure. Pressure is always something you put on yourself, but for me it gives me the confidence of knowing I’ve done it once, so I can do it again.”

Farah is targeting a sixth successive Great North Run title on Sunday in the northeast of England. “This is a really important race for me before Chicago because it gives me the opportunity to assess my performance and get back to basics,” he said. “A lot has changed since I won my first Great North Run in 2014. I have been getting stronger every year and I have every intention of crossing that bridge leading the pack once again.”